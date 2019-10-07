Car Slams Into House In Denver, Comes To Stop In KitchenTwo occupants of a car were hurt when it crashed through a fence and directly into a house in Denver early Monday morning. Video from Copter4 after daybreak showed tire marks on the road and a destroyed fence behind the home that was hit.

1 hour ago

Trial of Alleged Uber Shooting Suspect ContinuesThe trial of Michael Hancock, accused of shooting his Uber passenger last month, continues in Denver.

1 hour ago

Decker Fire Grows To 6,326 Acres, Expect Smoke IncreaseExpect to see more smoke over the Decker Fire on Monday as some spots are giving off more smoke. Some residents were allowed to return home on Sunday afternoon after being evacuated last week.

1 hour ago

Racial Slurs Prompt Investigation At University Of ColoradoThe university is reacting after a social media video emerges of a woman using racial slurs.

1 hour ago

Committee To Investigate Compensation For Victims Of Sexual Abuse By PriestsThe State of Colorado and the Catholic dioceses of Colorado announced on Monday a reparations program for survivors of sexual abuse by priests. Attorney General Phil Weiser introduced the independent committee that will hear from those victims.

1 hour ago

Sunny Start To The Week, With Snow Expected ThursdayWatch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.

1 hour ago