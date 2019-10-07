Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Idaho Springs has to pay the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment $10,000 for illegally discharging chemicals into Clear Creek. The move comes after people spotted a large number of dead fish in the creek.
Last month the department fined Idaho Springs after it was found that the wastewater treatment facility in the Colorado mountain town pumped 181,000 gallons of contaminated water into the creek in 2018. The facility is located at 980 County Road 314.
More than two dozen fish were found dead in the creek after a sodium hypochlorite solution was discharged into it.
The city was fined in part because they didn’t properly report the issue.
