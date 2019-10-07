LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– In 2018, the USDA estimated there were 14.3 million households in the U.S. that did not have adequate food at some time. That number includes children, some of them are in Colorado, but people in one community are coming together to change this.

“Canned tuna, beans, frozen food, meats,” Jenny Jones read of her grocery list.

Add those things add up and it can be well over $20 already. It doesn’t seem much, but that easily be out of the budget for some folks.

“So I’m a single mom, they’re in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades here at Foothills Elementary,” she said.

Jones is also in school and working part-time, she explains she’s on a limited income.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t go as far as it needs to.”

But where money may fall short, the Green Mountain Community has stepped up to help. Leaders at Foothills Elementary, local grocery stores, and the Precious Child’s Boutique have come together to create The Hub at Foothill Foodies, a resource for fresh food, clothing and basic hygiene products for no charge.

Shoppers just have to fill out a quick form indicating who they are and how big their family is, and they soon get to pick out groceries, dry goods, and clothing based on how many people are in their household.

“I drop off someone in the morning then at 12:45, I come back, drop-off a little one, go back home, it’s 3:45,” Juliette a mom said.

It’s not just for people on a tight budget, but for those struggling to make it to the store. Juliet makes it a point to give back.

“Right outside the school office they have boxes so you can always drop in something,” she said.

Perhaps the best part, the Hub is staffed by students like Audrina Nesbitt.

“This food isn’t processed,” Nesbitt explained.

Here students like Nesbitt are taught business skills, as well about nutrition. It’s part of what the JeffCo Public Schools calls an innovation block. And they’ve already learned to welcome all who shop.

“I wouldn’t be that shy because you know there are more people in the world. You’re not the only one in need,” Nesbitt added.