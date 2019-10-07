



– A photographer capturing pictures of wildlife and nature in the mountains hopes to return a damaged camera to the rightful owner. The photographer happened to find the camera on the side of the road while walking to a nearby station because he ran out of gas.

“There’s really nothing on that right side, it’s full of weeds,” said Jon Adas. “I would have drove by and never seen it.”

Adas says he travels in the mountains often to capture pictures of his favorite subjects but a couple weeks ago he was forced to walk to a gas station on a road that was not meant for travelers to explore on foot. While on his walk to get gas near Granby, he noticed the camera that looked like it fell off a moving vehicle. Adas realized the photos were still accessible on the camera and memory card.

“Just happened to run out of gas and cross the road at the right time,” he said. “It confirmed my theory they would be pictures someone would probably want.”

Photographs of weddings and family gatherings were among the more than 6,000 images he could scroll through on the device. He saw some faces showing up more than others in group photos, wondering if the camera might belong to one of them.

“I really hope we can find the owner and they can be happy with getting their precious moments that they took pictures of,” Adas said. “Which may be once in a lifetime photos with their friends or family.”

He hopes the experience can serve as a lesson to others, not only to backup your photos. But also to encourage everyone to do whatever they can to help someone else.

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” he quoted the golden rule. “When you find something, especially if it looks like it might mean something to somebody, there’s ways to try to find the owner.”

If you think you know the owner of the camera, you can contact Jon Adas at 720-285-7367 or email him at gonemountains9@gmail.com.