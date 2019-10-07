



– More than 100 Colorado Girl Scouts earned new “space science” badges Sunday while learning about space and the jobs of tomorrow. The girls were among the first in the state to earn the newly added badges after spending several hours working with Lockheed Martin volunteers at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Among the group of girls was 6th grader, Alison Estrada. The Girl Scout cadet spent time at a number of different stations set up to teach about the various aspects of space. Estrada learned about sound by using Slinkies and learned about stars by making a bracelet representing the different star cycles.

“This is just a cool experience for me,” Estrada said. “I don’t exactly want to do anything with space, I just like gaining the general knowledge during events.”

It’s all part of a new emphasis by the Girl Scouts of America on STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math. In July, the organization added 42 new STEM-focused badges for girls to work toward earning.

“These are important because this is what the girls told us they were interested in,” said Aime Artzer, Community Partnerships Manager for Girl Scouts of Colorado.” “They’re really interested in in STEM, so especially, these are the careers of the future in space exploration, cyber-security, coding.”

For partner, Lockheed Martin, the badges are a chance to show the girls science is for everyone.

“There are so many opportunities for girls in the aerospace industry,” said Kelly Condon, Director of Equal Opportunity & Diversity Programs at Lockheed Martin. “Currently, 24% of the aerospace industry is made up of women, and that number needs to be so much higher.”

Following the activities and badge ceremony, scouts were able to meet Lockheed Martin employees and network for the future.