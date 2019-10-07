DENVER (CBS4) – We are kicking off the second week of October with some seriously gorgeous fall weather. Lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Don’t get used to it! Major changes are coming our way by the middle of the week.

Wednesday brings a lot of wind to Colorado as we await a cold front to move on through. We’re still pretty warm at this point as well. Highs will stay in the upper 70s on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon a powerful cold front will move through, ushering in that major weather change.

We’ll start off with rain on Wednesday evening, with late night/early morning snow possible across Colorado. Snow is likely on and off through Thursday. Models are starting to come together a bit more, but there are still some discrepancies in the timing. The Denver area and Front Range could see 1 to 4 inches of snow, with some localized areas picking up a bit more thanks to snow banding.

The high country could see up to ten inches of snow! This may be the nail in the coffin for our fall colors in the high country.

The eastern plains will likely see snow, but not looking like more than two inches.

The other major factor with this storm will be our massive temperature drop! We’ll drop to 33 degrees on Thursday with overnight lows in the mid teens. Daily record lows on Friday morning will be jeopardy. It could also be one of the biggest October temperature swings on record as well.

We’ll see skies clear on Friday after some morning flurries. Temperatures head to the 60s with sunshine on Friday.