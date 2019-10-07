  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Decker Fire, Salida News, Wildfire Smoke


SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Expect to see more smoke over the Decker Fire on Monday as some spots are giving off more smoke. Some residents were allowed to return home on Sunday afternoon after being evacuated last week.

Decker Fire on Oct. 2, 2019 (credit: Joe Randall)

Residents in the Fawn Ridge Subdivision, Mountain Vista Estates, those living above the estates, those living east of County Road 104 and those living on County Roads 110, 111 and 11a were allowed back home at 3 p.m. Sunday. Those living on County Road 101 remain evacuated.

decker fire

The Decker Fire burning near Salida (credit: CBS)

The homeowners allowed back will remain under pre-evacuation status. The fire has destroyed a cabin and another structure.

Decker Fire Oct. 5, 2019 (credit: USFS)

Decker Fire Oct. 5, 2019 (credit: USFS)

Fire officials say pockets of fuel that have yet to burn are still on fire within the fire perimeter. Spots on the west and east are giving off some smoke and Monday’s unstable conditions will likely lend to smoke plume development.

Decker Fire Oct. 5, 2019 (credit: USFS)

Decker Fire Oct. 5, 2019 (credit: USFS)

The Decker Fire has since burned more than 6,320 acres since it was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8. Firefighters have contained 5% of the fire.

