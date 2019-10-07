  • CBS4On Air

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Centennial City Council is asking for public input on parking changes. Last month, the city council voted down a proposal that would have impacted people who own things like RVs and boats.

The ordinance that is up for public comment would limit on-street parking to 14 days. There would also be a seven-day intervening time between consecutive days for parking.

The Centennial City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at 13133 E. Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

