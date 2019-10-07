DENVER (CBS4) – Don’t hunt the hunters, that’s the message from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They’ve seen an increase in birds of prey being shot and that means more of them are ending up in rehabilitation.

Desirae Kovacich is the ICU manager for the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield.

“It’s not necessary it’s something we can prevent it’s hard to see so many birds come in,” she said.

X-ray after x-ray shows the number of birds that have come into their facility that been shot.

“This one it looks like birdshot because there’s just fragmented pieces in there,” she said scrolling through the images.

In just a few months, the nonprofit, which runs solely on donations, has treated 11 birds for injuries caused mostly by pellet or BB guns.

“It is hard for us. It costs us money to run lead tests. It costs us money for us do x-rays so it is costly and it is time consuming,” Kovacich said.

The number was enough to prompt Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials to alert the public, and remind Coloradans that birds of prey are protected both by state and federal law.

“We are talking about eagles, hawks, falcons or owls and they are defined in Colorado as a non-game species so they are not a huntable species,” spokesman Jason Clay.

As far as why the increase? Clay says there’s no clear answer.

“You don’t know the exact reason why but if people are seeing this taking place if they let us know this is something that we can investigate,” he said.

For Kovacich who has seen a number of injured birds says these cases are just unnecessary.

“It’s entirely a different thing to know that someone has intentionally shot at this bird,” she said.

Parks and Wildlife officials suggest using a hose or calling their office for safe ways to haze birds away from your home.