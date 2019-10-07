Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect in last week’s carjacking and chase has been identified as Andy Escobar. The crash kept a significant portion of westbound I-70 near the Mousetrap in Denver closed for several hours on Thursday.
It started with an armed carjacking outside a liquor store on Main Street in Strasburg, about 40 miles east of Denver, and it ended up with the male suspect, identified as Escobar, 18, dead.
At times the pursuit reached 100 mph before Escobar slowed down as he approached the Denver metro area and the chase finally ended.
Escobar was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down for most of Thursday afternoon between the Mousetrap and Interstate 270.
