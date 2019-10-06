JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Jefferson County is asking for help in locating the owner of an abandoned wedding dress. Sara Wells first posted about the discovery on her NextDoor app.

“I was on my way home from work, and I’m that kind of person that stops and checks boxes on the road for animals that have been dumped,” Wells explained.

But the discovery she made on Monday on US-285 between Wadsworth and Kipling wasn’t one of her ordinary finds.

“I went and I found this box. It was sealed, and I noticed some white coming out of the corner of it. I went over and I saw ‘wedding dress’ written all over the box! Since I’m a part time wedding planner, I couldn’t walk away. I had to try to find the owner.”

A beautiful wedding dress was tucked inside, that had been completely abandoned on the westbound side of the highway. Wells said she immediately was on a mission to reunite it with whomever had lost it.

“I honestly got really excited with the prospect of finding a bride who’s sad that she’s lost her dress. I feel so bad for her! It was packed very well, so it’s obviously something that was cared about. I’m assuming it just fell off a moving truck. One of those fluke accidents that is very unfortunate,” said Wells.

The box she found it in is aged, so she isn’t sure if the dress was worn recently. “And the tracking number is out of date,” she added.

No matter how long it may have been displaced, she still knows it means something to someone.

“The whole thing of finding your dress with your family members and then have your future spouse see you, dance the night away in it. It’s just a special memento of the night that a lot of people would like to save and I would imagine she did, too,” Wells said.

The dress has a halter top, beaded bodice through the neckline to the halter in the back, satin rope cord with tulle skirt and floral appliques.

If it belongs to you, contact Wells directly at SaraMarie39@gmail.com. She asks that you provide photo proof.