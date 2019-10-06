Rested, But Shorthanded Colorado Buffaloes Host Arizona For Top Pac-12 South SpotThe Colorado Buffaloes (3-1, 1-0) have an opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 South Division on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Denver Outlaws To Advance To Fourth Straight MLL Title GameThe Denver Outlaws are on the doorstep of winning back-to-back Major League Lacrosse titles and their fourth since 2014.

Mikko Rantanen Has Big Night In Colorado Avalanche Home Opener, Avs Beat Flames 5-3Mikko Rantanen had two goals less than a week after agreeing to a contract with Colorado, Joonas Donskoi scored twice in his debut and the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Thursday night.

How The Denver Broncos Have Fared Historically When Starting A Season 0-4The Denver Broncos hope history will be on their side when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

'Where Is The Broncos' Leadership Right Now?' Rich Gannon AsksNFL On CBS analyst Rich Gannon looks at Joe Flacco and the Broncos' struggles, as they prepare to face the Chargers in Week 5.