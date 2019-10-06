Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The American Lung Association has been at the forefront in raising awareness about dangers related to smoking and other lung-related illnesses. This comes as the city of Denver recently voted to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.
DENVER (CBS4) – The American Lung Association has been at the forefront in raising awareness about dangers related to smoking and other lung-related illnesses. This comes as the city of Denver recently voted to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.
Ellen Penrod, a representative from the American Lung Association, and Jamie Rippy, a lung cancer survivor, joined CBS4 This Morning’s Joel Hillan to talk about a one-of-a-kind road race/fun run/walk, Run the Rocks 2019 on Oct. 13.
Online registration for the event closes at midnight on Wednesday.
LINK: Run The Rocks 2019
You must log in to post a comment.