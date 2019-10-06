AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora driver says a road rage fight could have ended a lot worse. Jissell Ruellas’ got out of her car after someone hit it. She understands she should have walked away from the fight.

On Friday she was driving with her friends, and they got into a road rage incident with three other women near the intersection of Quincy and Buckley in Aurora. Ruellas says she and her friends were talking expressively with their hands, and the women in a BMW near them at a stop light didn’t appreciate it.

So they all started fist fighting.

“The person that was driving saw that the person in the back was getting beat up. That’s when they decided to pull out the gun,” Ruellas said.

Thankfully no shots were fired and both parties separated. On the way back to their cars, Ruellas decided to get one more shot in. “I looked at her, and I spit right at her.”

Then she started recording a video on her phone. In the video, the BMW driver drove into the back of Ruellas’ car, and then drove away.

Even though a couple of drivers chased the BMW, and Ruellas captured the license plate. Police say the car was stolen, and they arrested “several” people, but details are limited.

Now, Ruellas and her mom don’t have any transportation because their only car is wrecked. She knows what she did was stupid and could have cost her her life. She’s just glad she’s here to tell her story.

“I am a lucky one you know… Next time I promise I won’t get out of my car. I’ll let them be the crazy ones,” she said.

If you know anything about this incident call Aurora Police.