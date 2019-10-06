  • CBS4On Air

Middle Mamm Fire, Rifle News, Wildfire Smoke


RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Middle Mamm Fire grew to more than 980 acres near Rifle over the weekend. It was sparked on July 28.

It’s burning about 10 miles south of Rifle. It is located in a mostly remote area.

Middle Mamm Fire (credit: USFS)

Fire officials say they are letting it burn to reduce fuels and improve forest health.

