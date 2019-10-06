Comments
RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Middle Mamm Fire grew to more than 980 acres near Rifle over the weekend. It was sparked on July 28.
It’s burning about 10 miles south of Rifle. It is located in a mostly remote area.
Fire officials say they are letting it burn to reduce fuels and improve forest health.
