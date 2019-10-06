CBS4 Fan Poll: What was the best part of the Broncos victory?https://denver.cbslocal.com/guide/fan-poll/

Broncos & Fangio Grab First Win This Season Over ChargersPhillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards, Denver's defense forced three turnovers and the Broncos got their first win under Vic Fangio.

Denver Broncos Become 14th Team With 500 Franchise WinsThe Denver Broncos have just become the 14th team in pro football history to reach 500 overall wins in their franchise history.

Broncos Start Off Strong Against Charges, Bausby Loaded Onto StretcherThe Broncos scored two touchdowns and forced their first takeaway of the season when Justin Simmons intercepted a pass from Phillip Rivers.

With Shenault, Miller & Johnson Out, Buffs Lose To Wildcats 35-30It was in Boulder two years ago when Tate burst through so many tackles and onto the college football scene by rushing for 327 yards.