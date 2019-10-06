  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMFord Countdown to Kickoff
    2:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Flu Shot, University of Colorado Hospital


DENVER (CBS4) – University of Colorado Hospital handed out free flu shots at the Pepsi Center on Sunday morning. The freebies were part of a 5k event hosted by the Colorado Avalanche.

The 150 shots were available to anyone who is 9 years old and older.

According to the CDC, there are signs this season could be pretty severe. They are encouraging everyone to get the flu shot early this year.

Comments