DENVER (CBS4) – University of Colorado Hospital handed out free flu shots at the Pepsi Center on Sunday morning. The freebies were part of a 5k event hosted by the Colorado Avalanche.
The 150 shots were available to anyone who is 9 years old and older.
According to the CDC, there are signs this season could be pretty severe. They are encouraging everyone to get the flu shot early this year.
