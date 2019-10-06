Comments
(HOODLINE) – Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Hawaiian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
L & L Hawaiian Barbecue
Topping the list is L & L Hawaiian Barbecue. Located at 14221 E. Cedar Ave., Unit C, in City Center North, it is the highest-rated Hawaiian restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 547 reviews on Yelp.
Tokyo Joe’s
Next up is Sable Ridge’s Tokyo Joe’s, an Asian fusion spot that offers poke, situated at 13950 E. Mississippi Ave. With four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
The Poke Story
The Poke Story, located at 23955 E. Plaza Ave., Unit G-103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews.
PokeCity
PokeCity is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6750 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite D, to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
