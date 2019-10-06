Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have just become the 14th team in pro football history to reach 500 overall wins in their franchise history. They did it with their win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Broncos history spans across 59 seasons and includes three Super Bowl championships to go along with those 500 wins. Pat Bowlen had been the owner of the team for 355 of those wins.
A total of 23 of those wins have come in the playoffs.
The Broncos have 432 overall losses in their team history.
You must log in to post a comment.