Filed Under:Boulder News, CU Police, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police at the University of Colorado Boulder responded to a report of unlawful sexual contact near Folsom Field. The call came in at around 5:30 p.m. outside of the gate at the north end of the field.

A woman told police two men approached her, grabbed her arms and took her to a secluded area. She says they groped her over her clothing before she could get away.

Police describe the suspects as:

  • White male, tall, possibly over 6 feet. He has a thin build with spiky hair that may have been highlighted. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved t-shirt with white lettering across the chest.
  • Hispanic male, tall, possibly over 6 feet. He has a thin build with stubble on his face.

Police ask those with more information about this incident to call them at (303) 492-6666.

Free and confidential support can be found at the CU Boulder’s Office of Victim Assistance (OVA), 303-492-8855.

Comments