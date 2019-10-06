Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police at the University of Colorado Boulder responded to a report of unlawful sexual contact near Folsom Field. The call came in at around 5:30 p.m. outside of the gate at the north end of the field.
A woman told police two men approached her, grabbed her arms and took her to a secluded area. She says they groped her over her clothing before she could get away.
Police describe the suspects as:
- White male, tall, possibly over 6 feet. He has a thin build with spiky hair that may have been highlighted. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved t-shirt with white lettering across the chest.
- Hispanic male, tall, possibly over 6 feet. He has a thin build with stubble on his face.
Police ask those with more information about this incident to call them at (303) 492-6666.
Free and confidential support can be found at the CU Boulder’s Office of Victim Assistance (OVA), 303-492-8855.
