LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The Broncos got off to a good start in Los Angeles. The team scored two touchdowns and forced their first takeaway of the season when Justin Simmons intercepted a pass from Phillip Rivers.
Phillip Lindsay had a touchdown run and Courtland Sutton added a 70 yard touchdown reception.
With the 70-yard touchdown to Sutton, Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has now throw eight touchdown passes of 70 or more yards since entering the NFL in 2008.
In the second quarter, De’Vante Bausby was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field. Broncos officials say he suffered a neck injury, but was able to move his arms and legs.
Broncos CB De’Vante Bausby is out for the remainder of today’s game after suffering a neck injury. De'Vante has movement in all extremities, and he is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 6, 2019
The Broncos led 17-0 at the start of the third quarter.
Halftime: #Broncos lead the Chargers 17-0. #4Broncos @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 6, 2019
