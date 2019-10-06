  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The Broncos got off to a good start in Los Angeles. The team scored two touchdowns and forced their first takeaway of the season when Justin Simmons intercepted a pass from Phillip Rivers.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs after his catch as he is chased by Todd Davis #51 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Phillip Lindsay had a touchdown run and Courtland Sutton added a 70 yard touchdown reception.

With the 70-yard touchdown to Sutton, Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has now throw eight touchdown passes of 70 or more yards since entering the NFL in 2008.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: DeVante Bausby #41 of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

In the second quarter, De’Vante Bausby was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field. Broncos officials say he suffered a neck injury, but was able to move his arms and legs.

The Broncos led 17-0 at the start of the third quarter.

 

