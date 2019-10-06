'Golddigger Stadium' Near Interstate 70 In Idaho Springs Now For Sale"Golddigger Stadium" has been the home for Clear Creek school district football game since 1958. Now the land is for sale.

Police Look For Answers In Death Of Andres Panuco-HerreraDenver police ask for help in finding the person responsible for killing 25-year-old Andres Panuco-Herrera.

American Lung Association Prepares For Run The RocksThe American Lung Association has been at the forefront in raising awareness about dangers related to smoking and other lung-related illnesses.

Flu Shots Distributed At Pepsi Center RaceUniversity of Colorado Hospital handed out free flu shots at the Pepsi Center on Sunday morning.

Hail Stone In Bethune Storm Is Now The Biggest In Colorado HistoryIt's official: a large hail stone which fell in Bethune during a storm on Aug. 13 is now the largest in Colorado's history.

Sara Wells, Wedding Planner, Finds Bridal Gown On Side Of HighwayA woman in Jefferson County is asking for help in locating the owner of an abandoned wedding dress. Sara Wells first posted about the discovery on her NextDoor app.

