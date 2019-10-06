  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Andres Panuco-Herrera, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police ask for help in finding the person responsible for killing 25-year-old Andres Panuco-Herrera. His body was found at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 near Colfax Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Police announced a $2,000 reward for information which leads to an arrest on Saturday. They say, at first, it was unclear if Panuco-Herrera’s death was suspicious.

The cause and manner of Panuco-Herrera’s death has not been released.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if you have more information.

