Comments
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cañon City police say two people they believe are connected to the murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay were arrested in North Carolina. Authorities in Cañon City say police in Gastonia arrested Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn on unrelated drug charges on Friday.
Police were in the process of obtaining search warrants for the couple’s vehicle, phones and other property.
Authorities in Colorado called Pogorzelski and Blackburn persons of interest in Fay’s death. He was found dead outside a home in the 600 block of Spruce Court on Sept. 28.
Police believe the two had contact with Fay before he died.
You must log in to post a comment.