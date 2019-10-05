  • CBS4On Air

Dillon News, Ice Castles


DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The fan favorite Ice Castles will return to Dillon for a third year. The town council unanimously voted to approve a new annual contract with Ice Castles, LLC., the Summit Daily reports.

Finished ice castles (credit: CBS)

In June, the future of the ice castles was in jeopardy. Park employees worried wear and tear from the ice castles constructed would erase all of the upgrades they planned.

(credit: CBS)

The new contract states Ice Castles can use the land from Oct. 15 to May 30. Last year, the attraction opened a few days before Christmas.

LINK: Ice Castles In Dillon

