DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The fan favorite Ice Castles will return to Dillon for a third year. The town council unanimously voted to approve a new annual contract with Ice Castles, LLC., the Summit Daily reports.
In June, the future of the ice castles was in jeopardy. Park employees worried wear and tear from the ice castles constructed would erase all of the upgrades they planned.
The new contract states Ice Castles can use the land from Oct. 15 to May 30. Last year, the attraction opened a few days before Christmas.
