By Justin Adams
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes (3-1, 1-0) have an opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 South Division on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. as they host the Arizona Wildcats (3-1, 1-0), but they may have to play without two of their best players.

Wide receiver K.D. Nixon is lifted by offensive lineman Colby Pursell of the Colorado Buffaloes after a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on October 27, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault and defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson are both game-time decisions to play after being injured in the win over Arizona State two weeks ago. Shenault has an undisclosed injury while Johnson is dealing with an ankle sprain.

The duo joins cornerback Chris Miller who is also day-to-day with a knee sprain. All the experience will be tough to replace on the field.

“There’s really no substitute for playing time in actual games,” Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker said. “You can try to prepare them as much as you can in practice and tell them ‘hey, you’re only one play away’ It’s a little different when they actually get out on the field and play for the first time.”

CU Head coach Mel Tucker yells from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Buffs won’t be the only team coming into the game with question marks on the roster due to injuries. Arizona’s starting quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor missed last week’s game against UCLA.

Stepping in for Tate was freshman quarterback Grant Gunnell who threw for 352 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats 20-17 win over the Bruins.

The Buffs will have to prepare for both quarterbacks who bring two different styles to the game. Tate is a dual-threat quarterback, who’s a threat to run and throw. Gunnell is viewed as more of a pocket-passer.

“They definitely have two different styles, but we just need to know our assignments for each play and make sure to lock in and learn the little details,” Colorado outside linebacker Carson Wells said.

Colorado won’t have any questions at quarterback. Steven Montez threw for 337 yards, three touchdowns and a season-high 76.7 completion percentage in the 34-31 road win over Arizona State. This is an important number to keep an eye on.

Since 2018, when Montez’s completion percentage is at 65 percent or better, the Buffs are 8-0. If Shenault can’t play, he’ll look to throw the ball to Tony Brown who caught all three touchdown passes against the Sun Devils.

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs for a first down against the Air Force Falcons in the fourth quarter of a game at Folsom Field on September 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“He played really well against Arizona State,” Colorado quarterback Steven Montez said. “He had three touchdowns and I don’t know how many yards he had, but he’s just one of those guys that just does everything right. He blocks in the run game. he runs all the right routes, he doesn’t miss any routes, he catches balls and doesn’t drop them. He just plays extremely good, clean football.”

The Buffs will start a tough stretch of games after playing Arizona. They will play back-to-back road games at Oregon and Washington State before returning home to play Southern Cal.

