BETHUNE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s official: a large hail stone which fell in Bethune during a storm on Aug. 13 is now the largest in Colorado’s history. The stone measured at 4.83 inches and 8.5 ounces.
The stone beat a previous, albeit unofficial, record of 4.5 inches.
“Of course, considering the time between the initial hail fall and the preservation of the stone in the freezer, and in light of the photo taken shortly after its retrieval, the stone was likely greater than 5” in diameter when it fell,” the National Centers for Environmental Information stated in a summary posted on Friday.
The homeowner who found the hail in her yard says the stone became a little less “spiky” when it was officially measured by the State Climate Extremes Committee the next afternoon.
The storm caused some damage, but no one was seriously hurt.
