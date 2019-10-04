  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Andrea Flores


(CBS4) – Follow Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as they search for a noble adventure. Catch a performance of Colorado Ballet’s “Don Quixote” today through next Sunday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $30. coloradoballet.org/performances/don-quixote

The Great American Beer Festival returns to the Colorado Convention Center. Friday and Saturday, sample brews from the largest collection of U.S. beers. Tickets are $85. You must be 21 or older to attend. greatamericanbeerfestival.com

Denver Zombie Crawl

An image of the Denver Zombie Crawl (file photo credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

Saturday, the Denver Zombie Crawl returns to Skyline Park. Get decked out in your scariest Halloween costume and check out one of the scary soirees around downtown Denver. It’s a free, all ages event. denverzombiecrawl.com

This month, Elitch Gardens transforms from family by day to fright by night! Fright Fest comes alive with haunted creatures around every corner. The frightening fun lasts today through Nov. 2. elitchgardens.com/fright-fest/

Andrea Flores

Comments