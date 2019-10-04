Comments
(CBS4) – Follow Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as they search for a noble adventure. Catch a performance of Colorado Ballet’s “Don Quixote” today through next Sunday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $30. coloradoballet.org/performances/don-quixote
(CBS4) – Follow Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as they search for a noble adventure. Catch a performance of Colorado Ballet’s “Don Quixote” today through next Sunday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $30. coloradoballet.org/performances/don-quixote
The Great American Beer Festival returns to the Colorado Convention Center. Friday and Saturday, sample brews from the largest collection of U.S. beers. Tickets are $85. You must be 21 or older to attend. greatamericanbeerfestival.com
Saturday, the Denver Zombie Crawl returns to Skyline Park. Get decked out in your scariest Halloween costume and check out one of the scary soirees around downtown Denver. It’s a free, all ages event. denverzombiecrawl.com
This month, Elitch Gardens transforms from family by day to fright by night! Fright Fest comes alive with haunted creatures around every corner. The frightening fun lasts today through Nov. 2. elitchgardens.com/fright-fest/
You must log in to post a comment.