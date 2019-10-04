Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools said Friday that bus routes could be affected Friday afternoon due to a bus driver shortage. The shortage is likely related to a ruling earlier in the week that no charges will be filed against a mother involved in a fight with a bus driver.
Due to a bus driver shortage, bus routes this afternoon will be delayed. This may also increase congestion around schools and campuses as families pick up their students. (1/2)
— DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) October 4, 2019
The district said bulletins would be sent to transportation-eligible families and to expect increased congestion around schools.
A message left with the local bus driver union has so far not been returned.
