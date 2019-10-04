By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools said Friday that bus routes could be affected Friday afternoon due to a bus driver shortage. The shortage is likely related to a ruling earlier in the week that no charges will be filed against a mother involved in a fight with a bus driver.

The district said bulletins would be sent to transportation-eligible families and to expect increased congestion around schools.

A message left with the local bus driver union has so far not been returned.

