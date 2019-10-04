DENVER (CBS4) – A group specializing in helping survivors of domestic violence in the Latino community is celebrating its “Quinceñera” (15th anniversary) this month. But its leaders say they wish there wasn’t a need for the group.
It’s estimated only 1 in 7 Latina women have experienced rape at some point in their lives, according to report by the CDC released in 2011.
CBS4 sat down and talked with Latina Safehouse Executive Director Angela Ceseña and she says the group has seen an increase of victims.
She estimates they helped about 150 people last year find a place to shelter away from their abuser, and find counseling. Ceseña says it’s difficult for many victims to get help because of a language barrier, and because some face citizenship issues.
“We see the spectrum of domestic violence and so you see the physical violence, we’ve seen the rise in strangulation, you see emotional psychological, mental abuse, financial abuse that’s another big one that’s unreported or we don’t really talk about that in our community and in society,” Ceseña said.
The Quinceñera gala is Oct. 11 at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Latina Safehouse will be honoring their founders and a survivor who has worked to help others. Tickets are still available at latinasafehouse.org.
You must log in to post a comment.