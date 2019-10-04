IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – If you have ever driven past Idaho Springs on Interstate 70 you have probably noticed “Golddigger Stadium” on the north side of the highway. It’s been the home for Clear Creek school district football game since 1958. Now the land is for sale.

Every year in Idaho Springs they have a homecoming parade. It starts with a march through town and ends up at the old football field.

“I’d hate to see that field go away, we’ve all gone to school here and we’ve all played of that field. I’d like to see it continue,” said Ralph Shepard, who heads the Alumni Association.

Those generations may only have their memories to return to after this year.

The Clear Creek School District needs the money according to athletic director David Schuessler who played on the field himself while in high school.

“We have a state 47th in the country in funding public education, we have a mine that made up a great part of the tax base in the county and it’s been devalued,” he told CBS 4’s Rick Sallinger. The most recent ranking for Colorado is 39th.

The middle and high schools are eight miles away. They already have a football field.

Games are only played at Goldfigger about six times year. But everyone who passes by on I-70 knows it.

Karen Quanbeck, the Clear Creek superintendent says there is a lot of division on the topic.

“People acknowledge this is emotionally difficult because they care so much about the kids. They love walking down here on Friday night. Friday night lights right?” she said.

For some, the pep rally was not just for the team, but for this stadium.