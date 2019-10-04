  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jeffco Public Schools, Jefferson County Sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some students at schools in Jefferson County are getting into the Halloween spirit — thanks to the work of some jail inmates and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The inmates grow pumpkins — starting with planting the seeds in May to harvesting them in the fall.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Then those pumpkins are given to lower income families at some schools.

(credit: CBS)

This year’s harvest is about 200 pumpkins.

“This is a bonus for them, they get to work with their hands and get in the dirt and do some good for the community,” said Mike Taplan with the sheriff’s department.

(credit: CBS)

The pumpkins are handed out to students at Bell Middle School and Robert G. Wieland School.

Comments