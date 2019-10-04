Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some students at schools in Jefferson County are getting into the Halloween spirit — thanks to the work of some jail inmates and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The inmates grow pumpkins — starting with planting the seeds in May to harvesting them in the fall.
Then those pumpkins are given to lower income families at some schools.
This year’s harvest is about 200 pumpkins.
“This is a bonus for them, they get to work with their hands and get in the dirt and do some good for the community,” said Mike Taplan with the sheriff’s department.
The pumpkins are handed out to students at Bell Middle School and Robert G. Wieland School.
