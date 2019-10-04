  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Great American Beer Festival continues Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Tickets are still available.

Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center Oct. 3, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Breweries were putting the finishing touches on their booths Thursday afternoon.

“We have 4,000 beers from 800 breweries, 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. They’ve flown all the way here to pour their beers for you,” said Ann Obenchain with the Brewers Association.

The three day event is the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S.

