



– The Denver Broncos have gotten off to a rough start as a team, posting an 0-4 record heading into this Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. One player shining despite that win-less first quarter of the year? Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

The 32-year-old wide receiver tore his Achilles last December and yet, judging by his play through four games, you would never know. Sanders has hauled in 23 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns so far this season, averaging 13 yards per catch, which is right on par for his career average. Talk about a bright spot in what may be a lost season.

That production has Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg from Fantasy Football Today making Sanders one of their must-start options for the week. Sanders is going up against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is beset by injuries in the secondary and has allowed wide receivers to roll up double-digit points in three of four games this season.

In addition to advising that you put Sanders in your lineup this week, the guys have made their picks for five other guys you should either start or sit depending on their matchups. See who those players are below and check out the video at the top of this post for the analysis for each player. If you want more fantasy football advice check out Fantasy Football Today every day at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Sit

RB: Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders

Sit

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns @ San Francisco 49ers

WR: Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings