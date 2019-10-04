DENVER (CBS4) – A year ago this weekend it was snowing. On October 6, 2018 Denver experienced a half inch of snow which was the earliest first snow in the city in six years. It’s a different story this year. It will definitely be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s, but skies will stay clear with no precipitation expected anywhere in Colorado.

The average first snow in Denver is October 18 and most years it’s either much earlier or much later than the average date. Here are the dates of the first measurable snow over the last 10 years:

October 6, 2018

October 9, 2017

November 17, 2016

November 5, 2015

November 11, 2014

October 18, 2013

October 5, 2012

October 25, 2011

November 15, 2010

October 21, 2009

With no chance for snow this weekend, we’re watching the forecast carefully for next week. There is a strong cold front that should pass over Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The result will be temperatures falling to near freezing for the first time this season Thursday morning. So in theory, it should be cold enough for our first snow of the season on Thursday (October 10). But moisture looks to be limited at this time. Therefore, while it should be cold enough to snow, any snow that falls in the metro area may not be enough to accumulate and therefore won’t qualify as our first “measurable” snow.

Although the chance for snow in Denver next week is still questionable, it seems likely the Front Range will experience the first freeze of the season Wednesday night. And even if clouds keep temperatures slightly above freezing Thursday morning, a hard freeze is almost guaranteed for Thursday night into Friday morning.

It also seems likely the mountains will experience the first significant snow of season next Wednesday night into Thursday with at least 2 to 4 inches and potentially much more.