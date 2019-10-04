(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos (0-4) hope history will be on their side when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. The Broncos have started out a season 0-4 three times and won the fifth game. Here’s the results of those fifth games:

October 11, 1964 – Denver Broncos 33, Kansas City Chiefs 27

The first 0-4 start was when the Broncos were in the American Football League. The team replaced head coach Jack Faulkner and replaced him with Mac Speedie. That change sparked the Broncos first win as they raced out to a 33-13 lead over the Chiefs, before holding on for the six-point victory. Broncos quarterback Jacky Lee went 13 for 23 throwing for 186 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Denver would go on and finish the season 2-11-1.

October 9, 1994 – Denver Broncos 16, Seattle Seahawks 9

After going 0-4 before the bye week, the Broncos went to Seattle and used the run game to get the close win over the Seahawks. Broncos running back Leonard Russell ran for 103 yards on 24 carries. John Elway had the only touchdown of the day, on a two yard run right before halftime.

Denver’s defense made life tough for Seahawks quarterback Rick Mirer, intercepting him twice. The Broncos would finish the season 7-9.

October 10, 1999 – Denver Broncos 16, Oakland Raiders 13

The back-to-back Super Bowl champs put up a strong effort against their biggest rival in Oakland. The Broncos raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first half as Brian Griese hooked up with Rod Smith before halftime. The Raiders stormed back, tying up the game at 13 on a 19-yard field goal by Michael Husted. But Jason Elam’s 26-yard kick was just enough for the Broncos to get their first win.

Denver would finish the season 6-10.