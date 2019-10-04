(HOODLINE) – Visiting Shenandoah, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to a nail salon.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Shenandoah, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Coloradough Pizza
Topping the list is Coloradough Pizza. Located at 15430 E. Smoky Hill Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to a variety of pizzas and a create-your-own-pizza option, the restaurant offers jalapeno poppers, wings and cheesy garlic bread.
Remote Control Hobbies
Next up is Remote Control Hobbies, situated at 15450 E. Smoky Hill Road With 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
The shop sells remote-controlled trucks and drones, as well as quad games and more.
Fancy Nails and Spa
Last but not least, Fancy Nails and Spa is another top choice. Yelpers give the salon, located at 15302 E. Smoky Hill Road, 3.5 stars out of 19 reviews.
The family-owned business’ services include a range of manicures, pedicures and massage.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.