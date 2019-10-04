



Blue Man Group has a new show called “Speechless” that will be playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts October 22 – 27.

Blue Man Group is a family favorite known for mixing music and performance art. And while their bald, blue appearance may be stunning, they are an “Everyman” type of character.

“The character is Everyman right, so all we need to do when we come to the space is just make sure we can still connect with the audience. I think if the content is right, it doesn’t matter how big or small the show is, you still have the intimacy with the character in this show, even though the design is really spectacular,” said David Bray, Creative Director for Blue Man Group.

In the new show, “Speechless”, the Blue Men search for the elusive “present moment” while creating moments of large-scale participation and universal connection with the audience.

“First of all, we thought about putting out some of our new material, that has been like building up at the space in New York. We have a whole team of people who are constantly righting and creating and so we got together with a bunch of new artists, designers, collaborators, on the music and we decided to premiere it in L.A. But we’re coming back to Denver, for the fourth time, I think< so we wanted to come adn show some of that content off,” Bray told CBS4’s Greg Moody.

Moody interviewed Bray in a van with the group play in the background. He called one of the most fun interviews he’s done.