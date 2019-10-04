  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Gurney
Filed Under:Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee

(CBS4) – Patrick Frazee is expected to go on trial later this month for the murder of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth. The Woodland Park mother disappeared on Thanksgiving Day.

Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth

Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth (credit: Facebook)

On Friday, CBS4’s Britt Moreno talked to CBS’s Nikki Battiste, who will be covering the trial, about this Saturday’s “48 Hours” show which will feature the highly publicized Colorado murder.

“48 Hours” will include an interview with a friend of Krystal Lee, a key witness in the case. Frazee was having an affair with Lee before Berreth’s death.

“48 Hours” airs at 9 p.m. on CBS4 on Saturday.

