Comments
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between the Wolcott and Avon exits due to a wildfire in Edwards. On Twitter, Colorado State Patrol said I-70 will likely stay closed for another hour or two.
The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Officials decided to close I-70 because of wind and the fire’s proximity to drivers.
Officials say the fire is about four acres and no structures are threatened. The cause is under investigation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. A detour is currently set up to direct drivers onto Highway 6.
You must log in to post a comment.