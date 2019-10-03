Comments
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Wolcott exit due to a wildfire in Edwards. Westbound lanes reopened around 6:50 p.m. near Avon. Colorado State Patrol said eastbound I-70 will likely stay closed for another hour or two while crews battle hot spots.
The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Officials decided to close I-70 because of wind and the fire’s proximity to drivers.
Officials with Eagle River Fire say the wildfire is about four acres and no structures are threatened. The cause is under investigation.
Drivers can take Highway 6 as an alternate route.
