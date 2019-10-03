Filed Under:Avon, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Edwards, Interstate 70, Wildfire

EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Wolcott exit due to a wildfire in Edwards. Westbound lanes reopened around 6:50 p.m. near Avon. Colorado State Patrol said eastbound I-70 will likely stay closed for another hour or two while crews battle hot spots.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Interstate 70 near Avon due to a wildfire in Edwards.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Interstate 70 near Avon due to a wildfire in Edwards. (credit: Eagle River Fire)

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Officials decided to close I-70 because of wind and the fire’s proximity to drivers.

(credit: Eagle River Fire)

Officials with Eagle River Fire say the wildfire is about four acres and no structures are threatened. The cause is under investigation.

Drivers can take Highway 6 as an alternate route.

 

 

 

 

Comments