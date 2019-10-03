  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Broomfield News, Broomfield Police, Legacy High School, Maria Elena Gimeno


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 57-year-old woman suspected of damaging a Tesla Model 3 using a key turned herself in to police on Wednesday night. Police say Maria Elena Gimeno was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center at 10:30 p.m.

Maria Elena Gimeno, the suspect in the Tesla keying case, turned herself in on Oct. 3, 2019.

Maria Elena Gimeno (credit: Broomfield Police)

Gimeno tentatively faces a charge of criminal mischief, which is a class 6 felony.

TESLA KEYED broomfield

Alan Tweedie’s car video captured this image of the crime. (credit: Alan Tweedie)

“We appreciate the community’s help solving this case,” Broomfield police wrote on their Facebook page. They said they got hundreds of tips

TESLA KEYED broomfield

An image of the Tesla being keyed in Broomfield (credit: Alan Tweedie)

The crime took place in the parking lot of Legacy High School on Saturday morning while Alan Tweedie was watching his daughter’s nearby soccer game. When Tweedie found his Tesla was damaged, he told CBS4 he’d try out a new feature on the vehicle. He looked back through the video captured by the car’s nine motion-activated cameras and eventually spotted a woman using a key to scratch the side of his car.

He filed a report with Broomfield police and released the video of the keying on Facebook, where it got hundreds of thousands of views.

