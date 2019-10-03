TRAFFIC ALERTWestbound I-70 shut down near Interstate 25 due to police operation
DENVER (CBS4) – Police activity forced Denver officials to shut all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 at Brighton Boulevard late Wednesday morning. One person was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital. Denver police tweeted at noon that they believe the suspect has a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

Copter4 video showed stopped traffic on I-70 and police officers with weapons drawn and a K-9 on a raised portion of the highway.

Copter4 video over I-70 near the intersection with Interstate 25 showed emergency responders trying to resuscitate a person who they pulled from a stopped vehicle on the highway.

A CBS4 crew interviewed a witness to the situation who said they work near the Mousetrap (where I-70 & I-25 meet). They said they heard officers yelling and gunshots.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said to avoid the area. They said the closure and resulting traffic backups are expected to continue for a while.

Copter4 image of the traffic backup on Interstate 70

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile due to the crash.

