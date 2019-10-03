DENVER (CBS4) – Police activity forced Denver officials to shut all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 at Brighton Boulevard late Wednesday morning. One person was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital. Denver police tweeted at noon that they believe the suspect has a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.
Copter4 video over I-70 near the intersection with Interstate 25 showed emergency responders trying to resuscitate a person who they pulled from a stopped vehicle on the highway.
A CBS4 crew interviewed a witness to the situation who said they work near the Mousetrap (where I-70 & I-25 meet). They said they heard officers yelling and gunshots.
I-70 WB: Road closed between Exit 275B – CO 265; Brighton Boulevard and Exit 274 – I-25. Update: remains closed during ongoing police activity. Long backups/delays exist. Expected to be extended closure. It is strongly advised to avoid the area. https://t.co/O9Q0Zc2D2l
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 3, 2019
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said to avoid the area. They said the closure and resulting traffic backups are expected to continue for a while.
Traffic was backed up for at least a mile due to the crash.
