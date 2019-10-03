TRAFFIC ALERTWB I-70 Closed In Denver After Carjacking And Police Chase, Suspect Dead
DENVER (CBS4)– The Great American Beer Festival opens Thursday night at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. There are still tickets available for Saturday.

Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center Oct. 3, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The three day event is the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S. Breweries were putting the finishing touches on their booths Thursday afternoon.

The Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center Oct. 3, 2019. (credit: CBS)

“We have 4,000 beers from 800 breweries, 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. They’ve flown all the way here to pour their beers for you,” said Ann Obenchain with the Brewers Association.

The Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center Oct. 3, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The festival continues through Saturday night.

The Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center Oct. 3, 2019. (credit: CBS)

