DENVER (CBS4)– The Great American Beer Festival opens Thursday night at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. There are still tickets available for Saturday.
The three day event is the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S. Breweries were putting the finishing touches on their booths Thursday afternoon.
“We have 4,000 beers from 800 breweries, 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. They’ve flown all the way here to pour their beers for you,” said Ann Obenchain with the Brewers Association.
The festival continues through Saturday night.
