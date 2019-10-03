



– Police have released the 911 call made after a frightening home invasion and robbery in Erie last weekend. Three teens have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The teens have been identified as Kamron Keshaun Quillen, Erik Isaiah Johnson Mosley, and Jacquez Ezekiel Rondae Baker.

The suspects, all 18 years old and from Aurora, are facing several charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and theft of $5,000 to $20,000.

The home invasion happened overnight Saturday. Police say the suspects broke in through a window at a home on Painted Horse Way, after canvassing other homes.

Once the suspects got inside, police say they forced a couple at the home to withdraw money from their bank accounts, took their phones, and made them hide in the bathroom when they returned to the home.

Caller: “We were asleep, they woke us out of a dead sleep.”

911 Dispatch: “Did they say anything to you or…?”

Caller: “Yeah, just ‘Get out of bed, get on the ground, hands behind your back,’ All that stuff.”

911 Dispatch: “…and your wife as well?”

Caller: “Yes, my wife as well.”

911 Dispatch: “And did they harm you at all during any period?”

Caller: “No, they didn’t harm us the whole time. They made it clear they just wanted us to cooperate, so we did.”

Detectives say they used a combination of tools to track down the suspects, obtained warrants Tuesday and then arrested the suspects.