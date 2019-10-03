DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Eastern Plains experienced frost Thursday morning as temperatures dipped to near freezing. Meanwhile Denver and most of the Front Range stayed considerably warmer thanks largely to stratus cloud cover. The official low temperature in Denver Thursday morning was 46 degrees which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Nevertheless, early October is usually when the first freeze of the season occurs in the Denver metro area and there are indications it could happen next week. The average first freeze in Denver occurs on Oct. 7. The earliest freeze on record was September 8, 1962 while the latest is Nov. 15, 1944. Last year it occurred on Oct. 10.

At least two of the long-range weather models are suggesting Denver and most of the Front Range could experience the first freeze this season next Thursday morning. And since Thursday is October 10, it seems history could repeat itself with the initial freeze coming on the same date as 2018.

And although the first freeze may occur next week, there are zero signs of the first snow for the foreseeable future. That’s a change from last year when the first flakes flew on Oct. 6. The average first snow in Denver is Oct. 18, or about 2 weeks from now.