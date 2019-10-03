Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – New affordable housing is now available for seniors in Denver’s City Park West neighborhood. Thursday was the grand opening of Tammen Hall.
The building is located next to St. Joseph Hospital, at 1056 East 19th Avenue, and dates back to 1930. It had been vacant for 15 years but was renovated and now has 49 apartments for people 62 and older.
According to Apartments.com, a one bedroom unit rents for just over $1,000 per month and a two bedroom unit rents for about $1,250 per month. The eight-story building includes a community room, a media center/movie theater, a roof terrace and an elevator.
It was one of the first such projects to receive funding from Denver’s affordable housing fund.
