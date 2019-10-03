DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is letting the dogs out… literally. The airport is celebrating it’s sixth year of the CATS program which stands for the “Canine Airport Therapy Squad.”
The airport is also searching for more volunteers and their pets to join the group which roams the airport greeting travelers and easing their stress. Right now, DIA has 110 dogs in the program representing 40 breeds. There’s even one cat in the program, as well.
On CBS4 This Morning Thursday, three guests and their pooches joined CBS4’s Britt Moreno to discuss why this program is so important to passengers, themselves and their pups. The dogs’ owners claim the dogs must be recognized by an animal therapy organization. The CATS volunteer teams must work a minimum of 10 hours per quarter.
Candy Masiel who brought her little dog Oreo on set says her dog especially loves greeting children.
“He loves the children. He goes up to where they are crying and they stop and life is good.”
Ron Horn, who brought his 128 pound mastiff Matilda, told Moreno in reference to working at the airport, “We try to make that time happier. Our dogs make a difference. Some people are going off to meet their first grandchild while some are going off when a parent passes. Hopefully we make them as a traveler happier while they are at the airport.”
LINK: CATS Program
