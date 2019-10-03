DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is blaming parents, in-part, for the shortage of officials in high school sporting events. Bert Borgmann, CHSAA Assistant Commissioner, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas parent heckling of referees has made it difficult to retain officials for high school athletics.

CHSAA basketball referee Joe Garmatz, a 30-year-veteran in basketball officiating, said being a referee now is worse than ever before.

“You’re basically on an island by yourself,” Garmatz said.

Garmatz said, on a nightly basis, it is common for parents to degrade referees. Garmatz said refs are often referred to as “worthless, useless, terrible and horrible.”

“(Heckling) is one of the primary reasons we are losing officials,” Garmatz said. “Nothing really surprises anymore. I’ve learned how to tune that out.”

Borgmann agreed with Garmatz’s feelings. Garmatz said parents often act as if their children are playing in the NFL or NBA, and do not realize referees do make mistakes at times.

“They think you need to be perfect every night. And, sometimes we are not always perfect,” Garmatz said.

Garmatz said most referees aren’t officiating for the pay or hours. Instead, they are former athletes who still have a passion for being around the sport of their choice. However, Garmatz said only 50% of new referees will last more than five years in the roll in today’s hostile gaming.

“Unfortunately, some of them cannot handle it and they move one and don’t officiate anymore,” Garmatz said.

Garmatz said adults should not have to fear being an official. He said parents should realize officials are trying their best, and make mistakes. He said those mistakes should be used to educate the children, and the referee, in a civilized way.

“Parents and coaches need to calm down,” Garmatz said.

Garmatz said the main reason kids should play sports is to learn leadership, sportsmanship and teamwork. He said often times the actions of the coaches, and parents in the stands, can ruin the passion for the sport for both athletes and officials.