DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Attorney Rob Corry was arrested on suspicion of DUI for the third time since June. Corry represents Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver accused of causing a fiery crash on I-70 in April.
Corry was arrested after a car crash on Sept. 27 in the 1400 block of North Downing Street. He was charged with failure to report an accident, driving under the influence, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
According to a probable cause statement from Denver police, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and said Corry’s speech was slurred.
Corry was arrested in July for allegedly swinging a sword and threatening people in Denver, according to a PC statement from Denver police. Before that, he was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment after he allegedly told his ex-fiancee at Denver International Airport that he was being chased by Arabs and then caused a series of car accidents.
Corry is currently representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver facing vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash in April that damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
