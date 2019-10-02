Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Walk to School Day is an international effort started in 1997. Students from more than 40 countries, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rick participate every October. In Colorado, more than 150 schools usually participate.
DENVER (CBS4) – Walk to School Day is an international effort started in 1997. Students from more than 40 countries, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rick participate every October. In Colorado, more than 150 schools usually participate.
Highline Academy is a Denver charter school, which encourages it’s students to walk or bike to campus every day. On Walk to School Day, students and the family gathered at a nearby branch library, and made the walk to school together. The school is located on busy Evans Ave., so the walk went down a couple of blocks over on a neighborhood street that has less traffic.
Lisa Diaz is the Safe Routes to School Administrator for the City of Denver. She works on educating and working with communities to create safe walking routes around Denver schools. The City is always looking for innovative ways to slow traffic and remind drivers that school zones are safety zones.
LINKS: Walk to School Day | Safe Routes to School | Whole System -Whole Safety
You must log in to post a comment.