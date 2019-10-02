Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police at the University of Colorado in Boulder are investigating after a student died on campus on Tuesday. Officers arrived at Williams Village East just before 3 p.m. and found a student dead. Police say foul play is not suspected.
The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death. The student’s identity has not been released.
The university says anyone who feels they need support can go to colorado.edu/ova.
