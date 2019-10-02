



– The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Wednesday that Arlington, Texas has been selected as the site for the future National Medal of Honor Museum.

“Planned for construction near Arlington’s Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, the first national museum of its kind would open to the public in 2024,” officials stated in a press release.

“In making its decision, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation first evaluated a range of factors, including the city’s location, size and number of visitors, and community support – both overall and patriotic – for our nation’s history. The Foundation then engaged in detailed discussions with leading members of the community and evaluated a timeline for conveyance of a potential museum location, the potential support of private individuals and organizations, and programmatic possibilities,” officials stated.

RTD unanimously approved using land on the south side of Denver’s Civic Center Station for the museum and the City of Denver offered to lease the land for $123,000 a month in order to build a park as part of the proposed museum.

The area currently is dirt and gravel.

In September, RTD Board of Directors tied at seven over the deal to sub-lease the land. Directors had concerns about the return of drug activity to the space and some didn’t think it made fiscal sense.

A new proposal was then presented to the RTD Board of Directors at an Executive Committee Meeting.

The veteran community and forces behind the museum bid spent countless hours courting directors to change their vote.

“None of these interests contacted me prior to last week’s vote, to discuss the importance of this project or the relevance of the independent piece of land,” said Director Kate Williams. Williams received death threats following insensitive comments about the museum and the Medal of Honor. She later apologized.

A handful of other directors said with increased information and transparency about the museum bid, they could change their vote and support the sub-lease. The board voted 14-0 to approve the deal.

Gov. Jared Polis weighed in on the unanimous vote saying, in part:

“Coloradans would be thrilled to have the Medal of Honor Museum located in the capital complex which is accessible, prestigious, and perfectly located near the heart of Denver’s thriving art and cultural scene. I’m glad the RTD board heard our bipartisan calls to celebrate our nation’s heroes and made the right choice for our state.”

The City of Denver and State Officials have spent months courting the museum to pick Denver as its new home.