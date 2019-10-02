Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A car struck a man walking his dog in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The dog also suffered significant injuries.
The driver of the car was also seriously injured.
Vehicle hit a Pedestrian and his dog at 44th and Kendall. Transported to hospital. WB 44th is closed. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NXsWHYu4kr
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 2, 2019
Police said it happened at 44th and Kendall just after 10 a.m. Westbound 44th was closed while officers investigated the crash.
Police tweeted a request urging drivers to take an alternate route.
The dog was rushed to an animal hospital by Wheat Ridge Police Department’s animal control unit.
