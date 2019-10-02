  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Wheat Ridge News, Wheat Ridge Police

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A car struck a man walking his dog in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The dog also suffered significant injuries.

The driver of the car was also seriously injured.

Police said it happened at 44th and Kendall just after 10 a.m. Westbound 44th was closed while officers investigated the crash.

Police tweeted a request urging drivers to take an alternate route.

The dog was rushed to an animal hospital by Wheat Ridge Police Department’s animal control unit.

